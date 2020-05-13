Desire Trading Down 21.9% Over Last Week (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Desire coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Mercatox. During the last week, Desire has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Desire has a total market capitalization of $7,450.01 and $8,484.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,074.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.03 or 0.02160192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.32 or 0.02604181 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00472697 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00726093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00067762 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00024250 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00466353 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Desire Profile

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.