Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €32.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €32.00 ($37.21) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group set a €28.30 ($32.91) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €32.73 ($38.05).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €27.19 ($31.62) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €30.24. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.05).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.