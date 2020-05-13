Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €10.00 Price Target

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.86) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €14.11 ($16.41).

Shares of EPA ENGI opened at €9.25 ($10.75) on Wednesday. Engie has a 12-month low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 12-month high of €15.16 ($17.63). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.42.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

