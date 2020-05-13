Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($36.63) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($42.44) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.36 ($32.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €32.73 ($38.05).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €27.19 ($31.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of €30.24. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

