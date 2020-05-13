Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €35.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €35.50 ($41.28) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.86% from the company’s current price.

DWNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €36.79 ($42.78).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of FRA:DWNI opened at €38.53 ($44.80) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €35.31 and its 200 day moving average is €35.75. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.29).

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.