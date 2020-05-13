Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €39.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €39.50 ($45.93) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €36.79 ($42.78).

Shares of DWNI opened at €38.53 ($44.80) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €35.31 and its 200-day moving average is €35.75. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

