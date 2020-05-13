Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €35.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective from Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €36.79 ($42.78).

DWNI opened at €38.53 ($44.80) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.75. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

