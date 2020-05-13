Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Shares Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) by 419.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,390 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.38% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $24,326,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

VTIQ stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.60. The company had a trading volume of 38,925,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,054. Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $27.70.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Profile

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries.

