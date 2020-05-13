DigitalBits Price Tops $0.0140 on Top Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 13th. One DigitalBits token can currently be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 37.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $4.76 million and $507,972.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.56 or 0.00790501 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00038453 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00253794 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000630 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,627,578 tokens. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

