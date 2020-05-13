Digitex Futures (DGTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $31.69 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $31.69 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.27 or 0.02074710 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00088352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00177640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00040796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures’ launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 820,850,000 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures.

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

