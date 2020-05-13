Dogecoin Market Capitalization Hits $313.32 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $313.32 million and approximately $267.57 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, cfinex, CoinFalcon and Graviex. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00460215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011603 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003559 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003123 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005470 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000255 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 124,557,801,883 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

