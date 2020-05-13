Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Raised to $220.00 at Bank of America

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Edward Jones downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

Dollar General stock opened at $181.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.40 and its 200-day moving average is $159.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $116.15 and a fifty-two week high of $184.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

