Dragonchain Market Capitalization Achieves $16.63 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0698 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX, CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Dragonchain has a market cap of $16.63 million and $344,719.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded 40.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.82 or 0.02041166 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00076727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00171473 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00040153 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Kucoin, Tidex, Fatbtc, Allcoin, Bancor Network, Gate.io, IDEX, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

