Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$56.99 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

