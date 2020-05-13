DREP One Day Volume Reaches $277,227.00 (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One DREP token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a total market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $277,227.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DREP has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DREP alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.51 or 0.02036463 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00085721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00172792 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00040116 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000160 BTC.

DREP Token Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,447,682,632 tokens. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.