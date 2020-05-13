Dynamic Price Hits $0.0654 on Major Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000703 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $979,605.83 and $35,000.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,299.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.30 or 0.02132373 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.69 or 0.02555941 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00461034 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00692530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011619 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00066165 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00024409 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00457337 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,976,979 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.