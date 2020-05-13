DZ Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV)

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PFV. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €126.50 ($147.09).

PFV stock traded down €1.80 ($2.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €154.00 ($179.07). The company had a trading volume of 3,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,223. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.71. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 52 week low of €104.40 ($121.40) and a 52 week high of €163.30 ($189.88). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €141.49 and its 200 day moving average price is €147.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

