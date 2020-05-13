E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €9.50 ($11.05) price target from research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.64% from the stock’s previous close.

EOAN has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a €11.90 ($13.84) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.24 ($11.91).

Shares of EOAN opened at €9.26 ($10.76) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €8.88 and its 200 day moving average is €9.53. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

