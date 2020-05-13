Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 531,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,164. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of -80.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.10. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.07 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.66%. Equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

