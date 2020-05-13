Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,069,000 after purchasing an additional 19,835 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 5,528.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 923,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,694,000 after purchasing an additional 907,364 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 808,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after purchasing an additional 54,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,048,000 after purchasing an additional 80,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $160.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Shares of Cyberark Software stock traded down $13.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,416,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,093. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.26. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Cyberark Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

