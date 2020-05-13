Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 252,544 Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 252,544 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 1,513.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,857,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $568,569,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192,354 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,475,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,104,000 after purchasing an additional 318,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 37.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.02. 14,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,170. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $20.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $435.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.46.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $70.08 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

