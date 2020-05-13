Eagle Global Advisors LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 91.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,399,950 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,071.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.63. 164,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,021,496. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $26.06.

