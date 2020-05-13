EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receiving Very Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. EASYJET PLC/S earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted EASYJET PLC/S’s ranking:

Get EASYJET PLC/S alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered EASYJET PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised EASYJET PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered EASYJET PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded EASYJET PLC/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EASYJET PLC/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ESYJY stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,155. EASYJET PLC/S has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $19.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57.

About EASYJET PLC/S

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for EASYJET PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EASYJET PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.