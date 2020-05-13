Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Purchased by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 131.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,530 shares during the quarter. Ebix comprises 2.0% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Ebix worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EBIX. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ebix by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ebix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ebix from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ebix from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ebix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

EBIX stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 676,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,391. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $607.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.15. Ebix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Ebix had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Ebix news, CEO Robin Raina acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,951,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,855,122.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil D. Eckert acquired 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $57,843.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,970.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 190,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,437. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

