Edge Price Tops $0.0310 on Major Exchanges (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Edge has traded 67.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Edge has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $1,026.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edge token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000333 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Ethfinex, OKEx and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.13 or 0.03547477 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00054780 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031166 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Edge Token Profile

Edge is a token. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en.

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, FCoin, KuCoin, Ethfinex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

