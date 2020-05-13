Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,160 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 26,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $59.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,802,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.61. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average of $68.05.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

