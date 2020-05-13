Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises approximately 1.5% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $1,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,067 shares of company stock worth $12,434,814 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.18.

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.73. 3,671,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480,988. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.38. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

