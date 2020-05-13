EDUCare Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.61 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One EDUCare token can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, Bit-Z and BigONE. EDUCare has a market cap of $5.71 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EDUCare has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EDUCare alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.60 or 0.02041765 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00076713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00173288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00040248 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EDUCare Token Profile

EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 tokens. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin.

Buying and Selling EDUCare

EDUCare can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BigONE and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDUCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDUCare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.