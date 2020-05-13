ELA Coin (ELAC) Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. ELA Coin has a market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELA Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex. Over the last seven days, ELA Coin has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELA Coin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011039 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.50 or 0.02074852 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00090053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00176869 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041176 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ELA Coin Token Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain. ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io. The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain.

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.