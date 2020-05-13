Electroneum (ETN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.03 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $50.72 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Liquid, Cryptomate and Kucoin. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,097,600,528 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, CoinBene, Kucoin, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Liquid, Cryptohub and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

