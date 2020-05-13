Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target Lowered to $11.50 at Scotiabank

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 73.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Element Fleet Management to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Element Fleet Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of ELEEF traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $6.63. 4,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,030. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

