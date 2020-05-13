Ellaism Trading Down 13.8% This Week (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Ellaism has a market cap of $14,367.34 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ellaism has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $198.67 or 0.02140627 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066585 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

