Energi Price Reaches $3.48 on Top Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $100.62 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $3.48 or 0.00037374 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.51 or 0.02036463 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00085721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00172792 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00040116 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Energi

Energi’s launch date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 28,929,933 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

