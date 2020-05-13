Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Energizer posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.02 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 37.13%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Energizer from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.6% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 5.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 27.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 222,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,623 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 9.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,170,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,641,000 after purchasing an additional 182,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Energizer by 14.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 142,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENR stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.51. 46,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. Energizer has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -78.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.