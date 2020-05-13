Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Short Interest Down 15.1% in April

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,670,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the April 15th total of 34,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $17.01. 9,662,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,900,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $1,298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 591,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,896,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,040,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.5% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

