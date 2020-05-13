Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Short Interest Up 20.7% in April

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the April 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NYSE ENZ opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.11 million, a P/E ratio of 70.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.06. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 1.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 9.9% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 49,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6,298.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Enzo Biochem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

