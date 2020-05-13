Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tilray Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tilray in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.08). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($1.29). Tilray had a negative net margin of 191.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 127.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TLRY has been the subject of several other reports. Eight Capital lowered shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tilray to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.66.

TLRY stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Tilray has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $51.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $3,447,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tilray news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,696,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,456,301.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 220,711 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $1,628,847.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 588,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,341,698.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

