Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May, 13th (CLDX, CQP, CRBP, CRPJY, CSBR, CYD, DCP, DIPGY, DKNG, DMPI)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, May 13th:

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. is a Delaware limited partnership recently formed by Cheniere Energy, Inc. through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sabine Pass LNG, L.P. CEP will develop, own and operate the Sabine Pass LNG receiving terminal currently under construction in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine Pass Channel. CEP’s primary business objectives are to complete construction of the Sabine Pass LNG receiving terminal and, thereafter, to generate stable cash flows sufficient to pay the initial quarterly distribution to the unitholders and, over time, to increase their quarterly cash distribution. “

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (CR Power) is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Thermal Power; Renewable Energy; and Coal Mining. Thermal Power is CR Power’s strategic development priority, focusing on developing large-scale coastal thermal power plants, heat and power cogeneration plants, and coal-electricity integration projects. CR Power maintains the position of an industry leader as it continuously improves energy utilization efficiency and reduces emission. Renewable Energy segment is engaged in wind power generation, hydroelectric power generation and photovoltaic power generation, as well as the sales of electricity. Coal Mining segment is engaged in the mining of coal mines, as well as the sales of coal. CR Power’s coal business, mainly located in Shanxi, Henan, Hunan, Jiangsu, Inner Mongolia, Guizhou and other provinces, produces, processes and also distributes high-quality coal resources. “

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Champions Oncology, Inc., formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc., engages in the development of advanced technology solutions to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. The Company’s Tumorgraft Technology Platform is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune deficient mice followed by propagation of the resulting engraftments. This technology can evaluate tumor sensitivity/resistance to various single, combination standard and novel chemotherapy agents. Champions Oncology, Inc. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “DCP Midstream Partners, LP is a midstream master limited partnership that gathers, treats, compresses, processes, transports and markets natural gas and transports and markets natural gas liquids. DCP Midstream Partners, LP is managed by its general partner, DCP Midstream GP, LLC, which is wholly owned by Duke Energy Field Services, a joint venture between Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips. It is a midstream master limited partnership formed by Duke Energy Field Services to own, operate, acquire and develop a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream assets. Supported by its relationship with Duke Energy Field Services and its parents, Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips, it intend to acquire and construct additional assets and have a management team dedicated to executing our growth strategies. “

Datang Intl Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Datang International Power Generation Co. Ltd. operates as a power producer in the People’s Republic of China. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of power plants, sale of electricity and thermal power, and repair and maintenance of power equipment and power-related technical services. In addition, it engages in the sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid wastes; wholesale and retail of chemical products; and maintenance of chemical power equipment, as well as in construction and mechanical subcontracting. The Company’s major service areas cover the North China Region, such as BTT area, Shanxi Province and Inner Mongolia, etc, the Eastern Coastal Region, such as Zhejiang Province, Fujian Province and Guangdong Province, etc, as well as other provinces and regions such as Yunnan, Chongqing, Ningxia and Qinghai, etc. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one or more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase or reorganization. Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $0.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is involved in developing drug for orphan cancer indications. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Uniti Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust company. It engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical infrastructure in the communications industry. The company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers. Uniti Group Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. “

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

