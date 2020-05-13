Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $49.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of WTRG traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.32. 51,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,304. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.24.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.19 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $838,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $215,000.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

