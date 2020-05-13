Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EB. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 43.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 19.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 627.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 353,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 304,777 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Eventbrite by 33.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Eventbrite by 106.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $887.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.61. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $22.90.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.78 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 21.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.