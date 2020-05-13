Eventbrite’s (EB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Shares of NYSE EB traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,039,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,756. The stock has a market cap of $887.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $22.90.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.78 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 2,082.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 2,510.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.