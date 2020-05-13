Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €28.00 ($32.56) target price by Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s previous close.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.50 ($25.00) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €23.81 ($27.69).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €21.20 ($24.65) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.16. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

