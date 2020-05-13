Expedia Group (EXPE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.58) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. On average, analysts expect Expedia Group to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average is $95.47. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

