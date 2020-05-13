Extremely Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Stock Price

Press coverage about Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) has trended extremely negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ensign Energy Services earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Ensign Energy Services’ analysis:

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESVIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $0.75 to $0.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS:ESVIF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. 3,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,717. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.