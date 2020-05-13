Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded at Redburn Partners

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Redburn Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,136,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,040,496. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.06. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 121.2% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

