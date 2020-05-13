Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,548 shares of company stock worth $7,775,503. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen increased their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.16.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $5.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.15. 13,326,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,028,787. The company has a market cap of $598.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.65. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.