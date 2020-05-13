Family Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 173.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,918 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd accounts for 1.1% of Family Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.30. 828,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,375. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is a positive change from Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

