Family Management Corp Buys 88,322 Shares of Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX)

Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 88,322 shares during the period. Family Management Corp owned about 1.27% of Great Ajax worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 24,186 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 7,902.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJX stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,268. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $178.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Great Ajax Corp has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $15.96.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 million. Great Ajax had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 5.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Ajax Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 63.58%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Ajax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

