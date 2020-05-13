Family Management Corp Decreases Stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Family Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,176 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,333,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,952,000 after acquiring an additional 22,239 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares during the period. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $773,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,332 shares in the company, valued at $716,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.26.

NASDAQ MTCH traded down $3.07 on Wednesday, reaching $74.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,902,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. Match Group Inc has a 1 year low of $44.74 and a 1 year high of $95.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.02 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 208.35% and a net margin of 26.84%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

