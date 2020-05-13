Family Management Corp Has $1.12 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Family Management Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,202 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 300,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,323,000 after buying an additional 186,504 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,779,000. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 809.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 46,081 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $110.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,540. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.67. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.03 and a one year high of $112.99.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

